EXCLUSIVE! Carl Mullan reveals being a Rose of Tralee escort is the ‘hardest work’ he’s ever done

Carl Mullan has revealed that being a Rose of Tralee escort was the “hardest work” he’s ever done ahead of the festival’s live shows tonight and tomorrow.

Speaking on 2FM Breakfast with Carl, Roz & Aisling last week, the RTÉ radio star announced that he was taking on the role of Master of Ceremonies at the 2025 Rose of Tralee.

Taking a moment away from rehearsals, Carl spoke with Goss.ie to reflect on his experience as an escort back in 2016, where he accompanied the Scotland and Donegal roses.

He said: “I did it once, I’ll never do it again […] it was the hardest work I’ve ever done. You’d get to bed at like 2 o’clock in the morning having just been fulfilling your escort duties and then you’d be up at 7 in the morning.”

“Everyone thinks we’re off having the craic in town like… where’s the time for this? There is none!”

“But it was lovely just getting to know all the people and getting to see all the inner-workings of the Rose of Tralee.”

“I only knew it as a TV show, whereas actually being there and coming down and realising it’s a festival… there’s such a community element to it. Seeing the joy that it brings to people.”

“People might slag it off, but when you’re here you realise how important it is to the local community and the people taking part.”

The 35-year-old explained that being immersed in the festival made him realise what makes the Rose of Tralee so special is how it “celebrates our Irish diaspora but more than anything else celebrates a lovely feel-good TV event.”

He added: “I think we should always make space for things like that. It’s so important.”

“There’s a great story from the year that I was a Rose of Tralee escort because a guy called John Slowey – who was the escort of the year when we did it – only this year got married to the Rose of Tralee winner from 2016, Maggie McEldowney, the Chicago rose.”

Carl will introduce all 32 roses to stage across both nights at MTU’s Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee.

The televised event, hosted by Dáithí O Sé and Kathryn Thomas, will air on Monday, 18 August and Tuesday, 19 August at 8pm – with a break for the Nine O’Clock News – on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

The Rose of Tralee will be available to watch for free, live and on-demand by audiences in Ireland and around the world on RTÉ Player.

James Patrice will also return with backstage antics as the official Rose Reporter.