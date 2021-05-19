EXCLUSIVE! Anne Doyle shares disappointing news about her travel series with James Kavanagh

The duo filmed the pilot for a brand new show towards the end of 2019

Anne Doyle has shared disappointing news about her travel series with James Kavanagh.

The legendary broadcaster travelled to Dusseldorf in Germany with the social media star back in 2019, where they filmed the pilot to a brand new travel show.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, halting production for the highly anticipated series.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the official launch of the Vanishing Ireland with Turtle Bunbury podcast on Tuesday, Anne admitted she was unsure if it was something the duo could go back to filming the show due to the current travel restrictions.

“It would’ve been lovely but travel closed down so I don’t know if it could be revisited. Hopefully it’ll be revisited in a slightly less ambitious form in terms of travel,” she said.

“I am an optimist and I hope we’re out the other end. Who knows what good things may come. It would’ve been a great programme, but sure look.”

Back in December, James shared details of his trip with Anne, admitting they got “locked” on their trip.

He told The Social Media: “I filmed a travel pilot with Anne Doyle just before Covid happened and that was brilliant, I saw the edit.”

“Myself and Anne Doyle went to Dusseldorf and got locked and it was so much fun but then obviously Covid happened and we are in talks to do the cooking show. So hopefully when everything eases up again we can go ahead with that.”

“We stay in touch everyday and she sends me memes daily, she’s mad for memes, the queen of memes, and sends me funny videos on Whatsapp every day.”

“When I call her, she always asks me something about the phone, like ‘how do I get this app’ or whatever, she teaches me and I teach her but we definitely want to do more projects in the new year for sure.”

“She’s such craic,” James added.

Anne spoke to Goss.ie at the launch of the Vanishing Ireland with Turtle Bunbury podcast.

