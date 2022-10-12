EXCLUSIVE! Angela Scanlon reveals why she chooses to hide her children’s faces online

Angela Scanlon has revealed why she chooses to hide her children’s faces online.

The 38-year-old shares two daughters – Ruby, 4, and Marnie, seven months, with her husband Roy Horgan.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, the TV presenter admitted she doesn’t think it’s her decision to show her kids on social media.

Angela said: “Look, I think it’s a totally personal decision. I have lots of friends and lots of peers who happily show their kids, and I love seeing them.”

“I actually think mine are pretty cute, so I’d like to show their faces, but I think it’s not really my decision to make is the truth of it.”

“So myself and Roy had a conversation before we had Ruby which was years ago and if she wants to at a certain point do that, then fine. But I just think social media is a tricky one. We’re not really sure how it works. I think it’s not my choice, truthfully.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGELA SCANLON (@angelascanlon)

“So we’ve kept them off and whether I will change my mind, I don’t know but I think not,” Angela continued. “I mean the odd time I have posted by mistake a picture of her where the crop has gone wrong or something, and I get this wild lurch of fear and I think that confirms that for us it’s the right thing to do right now.”

“I made the decision, not actively, I think it happens gradually when you’re in the public eye. I’ve accepted that part of the gig for me, but she hasn’t.”

“I feel that is a sacred part of my life, which I feel quite strongly about, so I do want to protect that.”