EXCLUSIVE! Aisling Bea reveals what it was like working with Take That for new film

Aisling Bea has revealed what it was like working with Take That for her upcoming film Greatest Days.

The feel-good movie, which features the hit songs of Take That, follows five best friends who have the night of their lives seeing their favourite boy band in concert.

Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in many different ways as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band, to relight their friendship and discover that maybe their greatest days are ahead of them.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are executive producers for the film, and they also make a cameo appearance.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the movie’s release, leading actress Aisling said: “We only met them for that tiny cameo that they have. We only met them for that moment.”

“That was doing a night shoot, 3am in Greece, after five weeks of intense filming… It was quite an intense time to meet them, but they were very, very sweet and seemed to be kind of happy to be there.”

Aisling stars alongside Alice Lowe, Jayde Adams, Amaka Okafor and Marc Wootton in the movie.

Greatest Days hits cinemas across the country on June 16.