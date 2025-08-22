Everything you need to know ahead of Robbie Williams at Dublin’s Croke Park

Legendary British singer Robbie Williams will bring his Britpop Tour to Ireland this weekend.

His visit to Dublin’s Croke Park comes shortly after Oasis rocked the city, making it the perfect follow-up for fans of iconic British pop.

Robbie will take to the stage on Saturday, August 23rd. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the gig:

Getting There

If you’re heading along, public transport is your best friend to avoid traffic chaos. Here’s the lowdown:

DART: The nearest stations to the venue are Connolly Station and Clontarf Road. See more at Irish Rail.

Bus Routes: The following Dublin bus routes stop at Croke Park: 1, 6, 7(a),11, 13, 15, 16, 27 (a/b), 33, 40 (b/d/e), 41(b,c,d), 42, 43, 44, 53a, 122, 123, 130, H1, H2, H3. See more at Dublin Bus.

Trains: Connolly Station or Drumcondra are the nearest stations.

Private coaches: Several private coach services will run from outside Dublin, including JJ Kavanaghs, Murray & Son coaches, Irish Concert Travel, Travel Master and the Marathon Group.

Arrival Time & Stage Times

The Britpop Live concert starts at 5 PM, with Robbie set to hit the stage at approximately 8.30pm.

If you must drive, please carpool, but please be advised that traffic and parking delays are inevitable. Allow at least an extra 2 hours travel time to & from the venue.

Make sure you enter through the gate listed on your ticket.

Who is the support act?

Before Robbie takes the stage, there will be two support acts.

Elbow, famous for their hit One Day Like This, will perform first.

The Manchester pop band The Lottery Winners will also play to get the crowd warmed up.

Set List

Robbie will perform some of his biggest hits on the night, including:

Rocket Let Me Entertain You All My Life / Song 2 / Seven Nation Army / Rim Tim Tagi Dim / 500 Miles Monsoon Old Before I Die Rock DJ Love My Life Strong The Road to Mandalay Supreme Let Love Be Your Energy / Sexed Up / Candy (with The Lottery Winners) Relight My Fire Something Beautiful Millennium Theme From New York, New York Come Undone Kids She’s the One My Way Feel Angels

Anything Else to Know

Robbie still holds the Guinness World Record for selling the most concert tickets in a single day, with 1.6 million tickets snapped up in just 24 hours for his 2006 world tour.

He recently shared how much he loves touring and revealed that he and the other acts have a “little disco” backstage before the show starts.

Limited tickets with a restricted view are still available, so fans can grab theirs now to be part of this unforgettable night at Croke Park.