Everything you need to know about The Traitors Ireland before watching the first episode

The Traitors Ireland will finally kick off on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player this Sunday night at 9.30pm.

The series, hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney, was filmed at the iconic Slane Castle, and will feature contestants from across the country following a national casting call for applications last year.

In the opening episode, viewers will meet the 24 players who will compete in the ultimate game of deceit, treachery, and trust, all with the potential to win €50,000.

Among them lurk the Traitors, hidden saboteurs, secretly selected in the first episode. Their mission: to deceive, manipulate and murder their way to the final prize of up to €50,000.

Before they become their next victim, it is the responsibility of the other players, the Faithfuls, to identify the Traitors and remove them from the game before it’s too late.

Every week, the series will air across three nights – Sunday to Tuesday – followed by companion show The Traitors Ireland: Uncloaked, hosted by Kevin McGahern.

The after show will feature behind-the-scenes insight and exclusive clips.

Filmed at the banks of the Boyne, this new adaptation of the global phenomenon brings suspicion, strategy and sabotage to Irish soil.

A group of strangers arrive at the castle. Their mission: to win €50,000 without getting murdered or banished (in the game, of course). The twist? The Traitors walk amongst them, sowing doubt and deceit at every turn.

Expect conniving glances over banquet breakfasts, whispers in corridors and enough drama to make even the most loyal viewer question their instincts.

But what are the rules of playing the ultimate game of deception?

At the outset, the host blindfolds the 24 contestants and discreetly designates—by touch—three as Traitors, while the rest remain unsuspecting Faithfuls.

The audience is privy to this secret, but the Faithfuls are not, and those chosen must try their best not to react when picked.

The role of the Faithfuls is to find the Traitors amongst the group, and banish them all before the end of the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

The Traitors aim to stay undetected and escape banishment, attempting to convince the Faithfuls they are one of them.

On the very first night, the three Traitors’ identities are revealed to each other, as they are summoned to the round tower for their first meeting.

In most episodes, the group – both Faithfuls and the unknown Traitors – gather at the Round Table to discuss who they suspect as a Traitor, and have to “banish” a contestant, thus eliminating them from the game.

The contestant who receives the most votes is then banished, leaving the castle immediately, but not before revealing to the rest of the group whether they are a Faithful or a Traitor – which always fuels arguments.

Elsewhere, the Traitors secretly meet to decide which Faithful to “murder” – which removes them from the game.

When “murdered,” the other Faithfuls do not learn whether the contestant was a Faithful or a Traitor – leaving the number of Traitors left or present unknown at all times.

The Faithful are never informed of the total number of Traitors in the game at any given time, but it can change based on banishment or recruitment.

The Traitors may have the chance to enlist a Faithful to join them if a Traitor is banished prior to the final game.

While trying to figure out who is a Traitor and “murdering” their Faithfuls, the group together must work on a series of “missions” for the chance to earn money towards the prize fund, with a total prize fund of €50,000 on the Irish version.

During these “missions,” there can be the opportunity to win Shields, which protect you from being “murdered.”

However, both sides can win, and if a Traitor obtains a shield, this can help take suspicion away from them.

Should the Faithful contestants eliminate all the Traitors by the end of the series, they will share the prize fund, but if any Traitor makes it to the end, they take all the money for themselves.

This article is brought to you by Very – your one-stop shop for everything from fabulous fashion and footwear, to inspiring interiors and all the latest electrical must-haves.

With a range of delivery options including Express Delivery, Free Click and Collect and Free Returns, it’s never been easier to get the brands you love.

Browse now at very.ie