Everything you need to know about the return of Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Gogglebox Ireland is back — and this season, it’s supercharged.

The nation’s favourite armchair critics return with their signature mix of sharp wit, raw honesty, and laugh-out-loud reactions to the week’s biggest TV moments.

But the season kicks off with star power as we see some of the country’s biggest comedians, cultural icons, childhood favourites and media personalities join the show for a celebrity special.

The star-studded lineup includes Rosie O’Donnell, Michael Healy Rae, Garron Noone, Pat Short, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace, Darragh Ennis & Jenny Ryan, Louis Walsh, Dave Fanning, Rosie O’Donnell, The Den’s Ray D’Arcy, Dustin the Turkey, Zig & Zag, Lucy Kennedy and Emma Doran.

And for the first time ever the voice of Gogglebox Ireland Deirdre O’Kane will be stepping out from behind the mic and taking a spot on the sofa, with a surprise guest celebrity replacing her as voice over for the episode.

More names are set to be announced over the coming weeks.

The series starts with Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland on Wednesday 10th September at 9pm on Virgin Media One.