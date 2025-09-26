Everything you need to know about the NFL’s historic game in Dublin this weekend

Thousands of American football fans have descended upon Dublin this weekend, as the city prepares to host its first-ever NFL (National Football League) game.

While Ireland has staged seven U.S. college football matches since 2012, Sunday’s clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park marks the debut of a full NFL regular-season fixture on Irish soil.

The game is scheduled for 2.30pm Irish time, and Croke Park is set to welcome around 75,000 spectators – slightly below its full 82,300 capacity due to temporary seating on Hill 16 and the Nally Stand.

This matchup is part of the NFL’s broader strategy to globalize the sport, with international games this season also planned in cities such as São Paulo, Berlin, Madrid, and London.

Tickets for the Dublin game are sold out, but fans unable to attend in person can watch the game live on Virgin Media in Ireland, or on the NFL Network in the US.

Leading up to the game, Dublin has been buzzing with NFL-themed activities.

Dublin Castle is hosting the NFL Experience Dublin, a three-day celebration featuring pep rallies, tailgates, pub takeovers, and a Super Bowl gallery at City Hall.

A large Steelers Fan Shop in Dublin has also been providing exclusive team merchandise, and public viewing areas have been set up for fans to enjoy the game atmosphere.

Attendees are advised to follow strict security protocols.

Only clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags meeting specific size requirements are allowed, along with small clutch bags; regular handbags and backpacks are prohibited.

Any other prohibited items will not be allowed, and there are no storage facilities available at the stadium.

Both teams enter the game with 2–1 records.

The Steelers, designated as the home team due to their international marketing partnership with Ireland and Northern Ireland, will aim to leverage local support.

The Vikings, led by backup quarterback Carson Wentz, have demonstrated strong defensive performances this season.

For viewers in the US, the game will be broadcast on WTAE Channel 4 and NFL Network, with kickoff at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. International fans can stream the game via NFL+.

The Irish Government has invested €9.95 million (before VAT) in staging the game, with Fáilte Ireland estimating the event will generate around €64 million in economic activity.

About 30,000 overseas visitors are expected, while the game itself will draw an international TV audience of more than 17 million across 200 countries.

Ticket registrations showed strong international demand, with roughly a third from Ireland, a third from the US, and the remainder from the UK and Europe.

As the Steelers and Vikings prepare to make history at Croke Park, Dublin is set for an NFL takeover.