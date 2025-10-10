Everything you need to know about Kieran Cuddihy – the brand new host of Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1

Kieran Cuddihy has finally been confirmed as the new host of Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1, taking over from Joe Duffy after his remarkable 27-year tenure.

The Newstalk presenter was announced as Joe Duffy’s permanent replacement this morning, as RTÉ Radio 1 confirmed a major shakeup to their weekday schedule following the shock departure of Ray D’Arcy on Thursday.

Confirming Kieran’s new role, RTÉ said: “As Liveline celebrates 40 years on air, Kieran Cuddihy will take the helm each day from 1.45 pm, getting to the heart of the discussions that truly matter to the people of Ireland.”

“Liveline has become a significant part of Irish life and Kieran will now take the driving seat and continue the evolution of this iconic Irish institution.”

Ahead of his exciting new role at RTÉ, here’s everything you need to know about the broadcaster:

Early Life and Education

Kieran grew up in Kilkenny and originally pursued a career in law before turning to journalism.

He studied Law at University College Cork (UCC) and trained as a solicitor at Blackhall Place, qualifying in 2009.

After working briefly in the legal field, he travelled abroad, spending time in Vancouver, Canada, where he worked with a local radio station. The experience proved formative and ultimately inspired his move into broadcasting.

Upon returning to Ireland, he completed a Master’s degree in Journalism at Dublin City University (DCU), cementing his transition from law to media.

Beginning in Broadcasting

Kieran joined Newstalk in 2011, beginning his career behind the scenes as a researcher on the station’s Breakfast Show.

His talent and energy quickly propelled him into more prominent roles, including as a reporter and, later, as a presenter.

In 2018, he was appointed co-host of Newstalk Breakfast alongside Shane Coleman, where his confident yet approachable on-air style helped solidify the programme’s position as one of Ireland’s key current affairs morning shows.

Two years later, in 2020, he took over The Hard Shoulder, Newstalk’s drivetime current affairs programme, succeeding Ivan Yates. The role allowed him to further refine his interviewing skills and develop a reputation for balancing empathy with incisive questioning.

Expanding to Television

Beyond radio, Kieran has become increasingly visible on television.

In 2025, he took on the role of presenter of The Tonight Show on Virgin Media Television, a major national current affairs programme that positioned him among the most prominent voices in Irish broadcast journalism.

His recent interviews with Ireland’s presidential candidates won him widespread praise online, as viewers were impressed by his line of questioning.

His ability to move seamlessly between radio and television, as well as between hard news and human-interest stories, made him a natural candidate for one of RTÉ’s most iconic slots.

Personal Life

Outside of his professional life, Kieran is a dedicated family man.

He is married to Natasha, who operates a mediation business, and the couple share two children: Sam, aged 10, and Grace, aged 8.

A New Era For Liveline

Kieran’s appointment comes after Joe Duffy’s retirement from Liveline in June 2025, ending a broadcasting career that spanned nearly four decades at RTÉ.

Under Duffy’s stewardship, Liveline became an institution, providing an open forum where ordinary Irish people could share their experiences, air grievances, and respond to national events.

It was as much a mirror of Irish society as it was a talk show, often setting the news agenda and giving a voice to those who might otherwise have gone unheard.

Taking over such a role represents both an honour and a challenge, as for many listeners, Liveline is synonymous with Duffy’s empathetic style and distinctive voice.

The question now is not simply how Kieran will present the show, but how he will make it his own while maintaining the programme’s essential spirit.

As he prepares to take calls from the Irish public for the first time in the Liveline studio, the stakes could hardly be higher.

Kieran inherits a show that has shaped national conversations for a generation. Whether he chooses to modernise its format or preserve its classic tone, one thing is certain: a new chapter in Irish broadcasting has begun.