Everything you need to know about Alanna Quinn Idris ahead of Late Late Show appearance

Alanna Quinn Idris is set to appear on tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show.

The Dublin native was blinded in one eye after being attacked on December 30, 2021.

The teenager took to the stand at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last month to share her victim impact statement.

Alanna told the court that the life she was supposed to lead was taken away from her before she turned 18.

“Life as I knew it came to an abrupt end,” she said. “I will never be the woman I was supposed to be – she died that night. Sometimes I wish I never woke up from when I was hit with that object.”

The court hear that the teenager was knocked unconscious after being hit in the side of the face with the saddle of an electric scooter.

According to a medical report Alanna had a number of reconstructive surgeries on her right eye socket, and a bone graft – which was taken from her hip.

Garda Ciaran Murray told prosecutor Edward Doocey BL it was an “organised, retaliatory attack” by a gang of four youths.

Some of the gang were reportedly armed with a hurl, the saddle of an e-scooter and a knife.

Darragh Lyons, 19, pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm and violent disorder on Ballyfermot Road on December 30, 2021.

Last month he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.