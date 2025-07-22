Everything we know about the upcoming Irish film starring Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins became a fan favourite on Love Island in 2019, delighting viewers with her hilarious on-screen moments.

The Longford native is now set to take an exciting leap into the world of film with her movie debut in the Irish comedy The Spin, directed by Michael Head.

The film boasts a talented cast, including Maura Higgins, Kimberly Wyatt from The Pussycat Dolls, Brenock O’Connor from Game of Thrones, and Leah O’Rourke and Tara Lynne O’Neill from Derry Girls.

The story follows two record store owners, Elvis (Brenock O’Connor) and Dermott (Owen Cogan), who are struggling to keep their business alive.

They go on a road trip to Cork to find a priceless record that could save them from being evicted by their landlord, Sadie, played by Tara Lynne O’Neill from Derry Girls.

In the trailer, Maura appears briefly as Rose.

In one scene, she looks serious, while in another, she seems worried as she holds her phone and takes a deep breath.

Maura shared with Digital Spy that her time on set was incredible, saying, “I enjoyed every moment! I play the character of Rose, the girlfriend of Dermot, a down-on-his-luck record store owner.”

According to the Irish Mirror, director Michael Head described The Spin as “a delightful, fun tale about two lovable fools in Ireland.”

She praised the Irish storytelling tradition, stating, “It felt fitting that my acting debut would be in an Irish film.”

“Although I am comfortable in front of the camera, it did still feel nerve-wracking at first, but chatting with the brilliant cast and crew helped me relax,” she added.

The Spin is set to hit Irish cinemas this October.