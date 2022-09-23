Everything we know about Louis Walsh’s new boyband Next In Line

Louis Walsh will unveil his brand new boyband, Next In Line, on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The music manager discovered the new group after holding open auditions in Dublin last year.

The music manager originally issued a call out for talented singers between the ages of 16-21 to form a girlband and boyband, and held auditions in Vicar Street in November.

However, Louis said he didn’t “get the right girls” for the job, and decided to focus on forming the boyband instead.

1,000 auditions were held before Louis chose the five boys he wanted in his latest musical venture.

The quintet is made up of Conor O’Farrell, 20, from Meath, Nueng Kelly, 20, from Carlow, Harry O’Connell, 19, Conor Davis, 19, from Dublin, and 17-year-old Navan native Joshua Regala.

The band have already recorded ten songs in London with Brian Higgins, credited with writing hits for Girls Aloud and Sugababes.

Louis, who has managed the likes of Westlife and Boyzone over the years, has admitted he’s “never been more excited or confident about a group.”

Speaking to the Sunday World, the Mayo native said: “I just can’t wait for people to hear and see what they have to offer. They all have amazing voices and they are talented musicians.”

“They have been recording with British pop producer Brian Higgins, who worked with Sugababes and Girls Aloud. He has been writing and co-writing their original songs, and he’s the best in the business.”

“We also brought in Steve Garrigan of Kodaline to write some songs and work with the boys in the studio, and he has been brilliant with them.”

“At this stage, they are already fully formed pop stars before they’ve done their first public performance or TV appearance.”

Next In Line will give their first public performance by busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street on Saturday, September 24, at 4pm.