Everything that has happened on The Traitors Ireland so far

What an incredible first week for The Traitors Ireland.

The first episode debuted on 31 August 2025 on RTÉ One, filmed against the dramatic backdrop of Slane Castle, County Meath.

From sneaky gameplay, family drama, betrayals, and more twists than a corkscrew, the show has given viewers everything they hoped for and a whole lot more!

And of course, Siobhán McSweeney has been an absolute powerhouse, brilliantly stirring the pot as host with her mix of sharp wit and wicked side-eye.

The Traitors wasted no time flexing their power.

David, aka Cinderella Dave from that viral Electric Picnic video, was “murdered” in Episode One.

Then came the first major bombshell: contestants Andrew, 33, and Paudie, 68, are father and son.

Neither had a clue the other was competing. Imagine how their family dinners will be after the show wraps!

The week’s missions on the show had the contestants scrambling around the grounds like medieval treasure hunters.

From cracking Irish Ogham symbols to tracking down a monk’s lost gold bars, the gang managed to add a hefty €9,000 to the prize pot.

Just when viewers thought eliminations were final, cloaked figures Gemma and John, who had both been eliminated in the first 20 minutes of episode one, returned.

The group had to decide who would re-enter the game, and ultimately, they voted John back.

John was welcomed back into the game with a protective shield to gift another player, which would save them from the next banishment/murder.

He ended up giving the shield to Katelyn, without realising she’s secretly a Traitor.

This week also saw beloved múinteoir Niall being “murdered” by the Traitors in a brutal twist.

Two Faithfuls, Diane and Nina, were also wrongfully banished from the castle, leaving the players scratching their heads over who the real Traitors are.

Over 600,000 viewers tuned in to Episode One of the series, with massive numbers streaming on RTÉ Player too.

So far, we’ve had father–son twists, surprise resurrections, treasure hunts, and plenty of finger-pointing.

And if this is only week one, who knows what kind of chaos, betrayals, and backstabbing are still to come?

The Traitors Ireland will return to our screens with Episode Four this Sunday night, September 7th, at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

