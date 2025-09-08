Everyone is saying the same thing as the Faithfuls FINALLY catch THIS Traitor on Traitors Ireland

Monday night’s episode finally saw the Faithfuls catch onto one of the three Traitors – Garda Eamon.

The fifth episode kicked off with John being “murdered” and suspicions were high throughout the episode.

But it was the roundtable that saw all three of the Traitors being eyed up, arguing against each other instead of banding together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ One (@rteone)

With each Traitor collecting votes, the group ultimately decided to banish Eamon, who revealed not only that he was lying about being a Traitor, but also confessed he was a member of An Garda Siochana.

The group rejoiced, having finally uncovered a Traitor – and the internet had some things to say – with many being on Paudie’s side in the undoing of Eamon.

See how viewers reacted below:

The People of Ireland watching Eamonn being banished. #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/wGDyxleFDK — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) September 8, 2025

Everyone in Ireland when Eamon got the most votes and Paudie turned the tables #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/J4BjIukoif — Emma-Hold The F💀ck Up 🇮🇪✊🇵🇸🇺🇦🇱🇧 (@branfan91) September 8, 2025

Paudie gave Eamon the shovel at that round table and he kept on digging. Delighted he’s gone, long live King Paudie #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/XW26oz2tjP — Row-Sheen🍋 (@roisin_rowsheen) September 8, 2025

Paudie getting everyone to turn against Eamon #traitorsirl pic.twitter.com/ah5fMk3Csp — Jack Byrne (@jbyrne81093) September 8, 2025

Thanks be to God Eamon is gone, bless up Paudie #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/YF08fO45L8 — loafer 🍉 (@bucylurke) September 8, 2025

I got wayyyyyy too excited when Paudie beat Eamon #TraitorsIRL — Liam Aherne (@laherne84) September 8, 2025

Eamon being banished honestly was a moment that felt like Hozier’s yell #TraitorsIRL — Hazelnut 🌰 (@HazFlo8) September 8, 2025

Karma got Eamon in the end, Team Paudie lives to see another day! 🐐 #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/eyZyiheq8O — SeanTalksMovies (@seantalksmovies) September 8, 2025