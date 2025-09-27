Everyone is saying the same thing about The Mary Wallopers after their appearance on The Late Late Show

The Mary Wallopers have won praise following their appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night,

The Dundalk band have been applauded for the comments they made about Palestine, after performing their hit song The Juice in front of a Palestinian flag.

Last month, the group hit headlines when their performance at the Victorious Festival in the UK was cut short.

Brothers Andrew and Charles Hendy spoke to host Patrick Kielty about the situation.

Charles explained: “Usually we play with a Palestinian flag, we went on and within ten seconds this fella came on and pulled it off.

“And then they cut our sound so we couldn’t play. It’s kind of funny, especially in England at the moment, they’re arresting blind pensioners for holding cardboard signs because they stand with the people of Palestine.”

“We’re no experts. You don’t need to be an expert to see what’s going on,” he added.

When asked if they thought it was a distraction from the real issue, Charles continued: “People love an underdog story and it’s more relatable.”

Andrew then said: “It also suits them if there’s a big media storm about a musician, people aren’t looking at clips of babies being blown up, or starved to death, or all the horrible things that’s happening.

“It’s a tricky one because you’re in the situation, but you want to avoid talking about it too much because the spotlight should be on Palestine.”

After a clip of their interview was shared on social media, the band were inundated with messages of support.

One Instagram user wrote, “Well done @marywallopers 👏❤️ refreshing to see some casual truth spoken 🙏🏻👏🏼.”

Another commented, “Well done Lads 🙌 Free Palestine.”

A third wrote, “The lads on the right side of history,” while a fourth added, “@marywallopers yis absolute #legends #FreePalestine 🇮🇪✊❤️🇵🇸.”