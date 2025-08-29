Everyone is saying the same thing about Pierce Brosnan’s new Netflix movie

There has been an overwhelmingly positive response to Pierce Brosnan’s latest film following its release this week.

Fans of the best selling book series The Thursday Murder Club have given the Netflix’s film adaptation their seal of approval.

The Irish actor, along with Helen Mirren, Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley, Tom Ellis and David Tennant, to name a few, make up the star-studded cast.

One viewer declared, “Absolutely brilliant. Having read all the books, I thought it was an all-round entertaining portrayal of the book with a commanding strong main and supporting cast.”

They added, “I was chuckling along with the shenanigans as I had with the book. Onwards to the next one please.”

Another wrote: “Just finished the #thursdaymurderclub movie and it’s a masterpiece. It was as enjoyable as the books.”

Someone even asked: “Is it too early to ask when the next #thursdaymurderclub is coming out?”

Others commented: “Watching it now. It’s as joyful as the book and a brilliant cast to boot. I’m loving every second,” and: “That was brilliant! Casting spot on.”

Although well received by fans, critics, who had the opportunity of previewing the mystery/comedy ahead of its official release, were not as complementary of the work.

Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent rated it low, awarding it just two stars stating: “No matter how enticing the prospect may sound on paper, and even with the efforts of director Chris Columbus (of Mrs Doubtfire and fame), the whole affair is so flimsy you’ll lose nothing from watching it on an iPad while cooking dinner.”

The Radio Times’ David Brown expressed his disappointment with: “For what we have here is a tale that, were it to be deprived of its stellar cast, would fit snugly in the weekend schedules alongside the murderous yet somehow comforting goings-on in the likes of St Mary Mead or Midsomer.”

Metro’s Larushka Ivan-Zadeh was in the minority amongst her peer, “Gins in tins, Victoria sponges, dry humour and insults like ‘you plonker’ remain intact.”

She continued: “The whodunnit plot is actually pretty gripping — tickling the little grey cells without over-taxing them. However, the real appeal of The Thursday Murder Club lies in its memorably drawn characters, who are witty, resourceful, flawed — and proof that life can begin again at 70.”

The film is now available to watch on the popular streaming service so you can decide for yourself which side of the fence you are on.