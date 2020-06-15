Evanna Lynch reveals she had an unhealthy obsession with Harry Potter stars before joining the cast

The actress starred in the last four films of the franchise

Evanna Lynch reveals she had an unhealthy obsession with Harry Potter stars...

Evanna Lynch has revealed that she had an unhealthy “obsession” with the Harry Potter stars before joining the cast.

The 28-year-old portrayed Luna Lovegood in the final four films of the franchise.

Evanna, who began working on the films at the age of fourteen, admitted that she was a massive fan of the books and she had an unhealthy fascination with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

“Being obsessed with someone is not healthy,” she explained on the Talking Tastebuds podcast.

“When I met Daniel, Rupert and Emma, I knew everything about them, their pets’ names, birthdays, parents names. I had to pretend I didn’t.”

The Louth native confessed that she struggled to speak to her co-stars as a result.

“It also meant I had nothing to say to them, I adored them so much and when they asked me what I was interested in, I realised I didn’t even know myself, I didn’t know what to say.”

“Being an obsessive fan is disempowering, it happens when you’re a teen, you see these other people and they seem great and godly.”

“Now I get people messaging me saying I think you’re my best friend and you just don’t know it yet. I don’t respond to those people as I don’t think it’s healthy,” she added.

Last week, Evanna reacted to J.K. Rowling’s “irresponsible” trans comments and revealed she was “saddened” by the author’s recent tweets.

In a statement, she encouraged her followers to educate themselves privately and stated that Twitter should not be used for “complex conversation.”

Daniel, who played Harry Potter in the film franchise, also responded to the author’s tweets in a lengthy blog post published by LGBTQ youth nonprofit The Trevor Project.

