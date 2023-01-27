Erin McGregor shares sweet video of engagement celebrations

Erin McGregor has shared a sweet video of her engagement celebrations.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant got engaged to her longtime love Terry Kavanagh in December.

Terry popped the question while Erin was on stage after performing at The Panto at the 3Olympia.

Erin and Terry celebrated their engagement last month with a lavish engagement party.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant has since celebrated her engagement again, this time with a girls night out.

Taking to Instagram to share a sweet video from the event, the mum-of-two wrote: “Your thoughtfulness and kindness never cease to amaze me, and I feel so lucky to have such wonderful friends and family in my life.”

“Thank you for our girls night celebrating my engagement.”

“I am truly grateful for your friendship, and I look forward to many more fun and memorable nights out with all of you,” Erin continued to write.

“I’m wondering how many girls nights out can we get from an engagement 🤣GIRLSJUSTWANNAHAVEFUN. Where would we be without our girls 💗.”

Erin donned a stunning white satin dress with extravagant shoulder detailing to mark the occasion, which was held at The Black Forge Inn.

The bar room was decorated with pink foil balloons, and the guests enjoyed cupcakes which read: “Erin said yes”, during their breaks from karaoke.

Erin and Terry met in Las Vegas in 2014, and welcomed a son named Harry two years later.

Erin, who is the sister of MMA star Conor McGregor, is also mum to a daughter named Taylor from a previous relationship.