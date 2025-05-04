Erin McGregor shares sweet tribute to son Harry on his Communion: ‘Everything we could have wished for’

Erin McGregor has shared a sweet tribute to her son Harry on his Communion Day.

The Dublin star’s youngest child was diagnosed with Autism back in 2019.

Sharing a video from behind the scenes of her young boy’s communion, Erin wrote: “Our beautiful boy Harry — what a weekend for his First Holy Communion! It was everything we could have wished for and more.”

She continued in the caption: “We did everything we could to make it safe, comfortable, and full of love — and it truly was. The church was perfect, and the celebration at home was just right for him.”

“We tried to give him at least one thing he’d love… but honestly, this boy lived every second of his special weekend. He was in the middle of every moment, soaking it all up, not missing a beat — not even for a break!”

“As a family, it was more than we could have hoped for. He did it. Our beautiful, happy, unstoppable Harry.”

On her story, Erin shared more pictures from the communion, as her son could be seen in his communion suit.

In a sweet post the night before Harry’s communion, Erin shared a sweet snap of the pair and shared how proud she was of him: “The night before Harry’s Communion… The house is nearly ready, and my heart is full.”

She continued: “No matter what tomorrow brings, I’m reminding myself how far we’ve come. Every milestone, every heartbreak, every moment of joy — we’ve grown, adapted, and adjusted to Harry’s needs with love.”

“I’m so proud of you, my son. Tomorrow is a big day — one I once couldn’t even imagine reaching. Whether we make it through the church doors or end up sitting outside on the grass, we’ll do whatever works for you.”

“I’ve had so much joy getting ready — suit shopping, fittings in town with you and Daddy, picking out special bits for the house just for you. I know you can’t tell me what you want, so I’ll keep doing my best to get it right.”

“I know your school have also done so much to make it as comfortable as possible for u. We are so excited to see everyone tomorrow. Whatever happens tomorrow, just know: you are deeply loved.”

Last August, Erin was flooded with messages of support as she shared a candid update on her son’s autism.

Sharing a photo lying on the kitchen floor, Erin wrote: “Here’s a piece of real life. I’ve had a week of it. He’s crying all day because he can’t get rid of that ‘sensory’ pain he’s feeling. It’s something pain meds can’t really help with I’ve noticed on this journey.

“It’s like a pain that hits him deeper, now this is me just trying to understand what he must be feeling. I’m lying on the kitchen floor because he can’t settle anywhere because he is trying to ‘run’ from his pain.”

“If I showed you what he looks like in real life I’m not sure you guys would be able and respectful to Harry. I would never show that side of how difficult it really is. But trust me, it’s f**kin awful to watch your baby like that.

“So anyone that isn’t here for love and light really needs to leave. Got to go because he’s starting again and wants to move again,” she added.

Erin has shared another video explaining that Harry has been in a lot of discomfort due to losing his baby teeth.

In the clip, Erin noted that she had been “crying her eyes out” and that they had been going through a very dark time while watching their son “suffer”.

Erin said she found out from her followers that autistic children suffer really badly when losing their teeth, and said she didn’t know that before.

In another video, Erin shared what she had learned about the situation following a visit to the dentist, and revealed the advice she had been given from professionals and other parents of autistic children.

The former hairdresser was inundated with messages praising her for being so open and honest, and thanked her for sharing the information with others who may be in a similar position.

Denise Phillips commented: “Always help educate us even though I know it’s so hard never ever stop being you Erin ❤️.”

Another follower wrote under one of her videos: “No matter any of the keyboard bullies that clearly don’t have an ounce of compassion you keep sharing Erin because you are helping so so many families out there ❤️ yourself and Terry are fantastic parents and Harry is a blessing 😇.”