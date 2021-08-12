Erin McGregor officially launches her own brand

Erin McGregor has officially launched her own brand.
The DWTS alumni launched Imperfection by Erin McGregor today with a collection of glamorous and comfortable housecoats and nightwear for women of all ages.
Inspired by Erin’s real life experiences, travel and exposure to fashion & beauty, these pieces not only look beautiful, but have a deeper meaning to help women create the life they want and deserve.
The Pyjamas Set and ‘Housecoat’ Kimono comes in two different styles – inspired by two of her favourite crystals.
The stunning Love Collection is inspired by the Rose Quartz crystal, which is said to entice and enhance love in all forms – unconditional love, forgiveness, grief and compassion.
Erin said: “When I wear my housecoat or pyjamas from the Love Collection I feel the warmth of a hug, love and acceptance and I hope you do too.”
The beautiful Strength Collection is inspired by the Black Obsidian stone – a strongly protective stone, it is said to form a shield against negativity and absorbs negative energies.
The mother-of-two commented: “When I wear my housecoat or pyjamas from our Strength Collection, I feel secure, strong and powerful and can do anything I want to.”
Prices range from €69 – €79, and it’s available to shop here.