Erin McGregor officially launches her own brand

The mum-of-two has described the venture as a "dream come true"

Kendra Becker
Erin McGregor has officially launched her own brand.

The DWTS alumni launched Imperfection by Erin McGregor today with a collection of glamorous and comfortable housecoats and nightwear for women of all ages.

Inspired by Erin’s real life experiences, travel and exposure to fashion & beauty, these pieces not only look beautiful, but have a deeper meaning to help women create the life they want and deserve.

 

The Pyjamas Set and ‘Housecoat’ Kimono comes in two different styles – inspired by two of her favourite crystals.

The stunning Love Collection is inspired by the Rose Quartz crystal, which is said to entice and enhance love in all forms – unconditional love, forgiveness, grief and compassion.

Erin said: “When I wear my housecoat or pyjamas from the Love Collection I feel the warmth of a hug, love and acceptance and I hope you do too.”

The beautiful Strength Collection is inspired by the Black Obsidian stone – a strongly protective stone, it is said to form a shield against negativity and absorbs negative energies.

The mother-of-two commented: “When I wear my housecoat or pyjamas from our Strength Collection, I feel secure, strong and powerful and can do anything I want to.”

Prices range from €69 – €79, and it’s available to shop here.

