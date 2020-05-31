The Dancing With The Stars alumni said it was 'magical'

Erin McGregor celebrates birthday in lockdown – with room full of balloons

Erin McGregor has celebrated her birthday in lockdown by filling her house full of balloons.

The mother-of-two turned 39 this weekend, and celebrated the milestone in a special way.

With her long-time love Terry and children Taylor and Harry by her side, Erin enjoyed a room full of balloons, a birthday cake and flowers as she celebrated at home.

Taking to Instagram the Dancing With The Stars alumni revealed that waking up to a room full of balloons was “magical”.

“Happy birthday to me 💝 . Iv always wanted a room full of balloons & I don’t know what it is about a room filled with balloons but it’s as magical as iv dreamt and more,” she wrote.

“Thank you @confetti_balloons_ireland you always get it so right and made me feel like a princess 😍,” she added.

“This birthday has been one to remember but my family & friends went above and beyond to make me feel so special .. Here is to been 39 my very last year in my 30s 😉😳 #birthday #balloons #love.”

On her Instagram stories, Erin shared videos of her back garden, also filled with balloons.

While inside her lavish kitchen, the room was filled topped to bottom with balloons, cake and flowers.

