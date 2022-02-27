Erica Cody shows her support for her DWTS partner Denys Samson amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Erica Cody has shown her support for her Dancing with the Stars partner Denys Samson amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Denys joined the popular RTÉ show earlier this year as a pro dancer, travelling all the way from his native country of Ukraine to take part in the series.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, Erica praised Denys for “powering through” this week, and thanked those who have reached out to him.

The singer wrote: “The way you have been able to power through this week given everything that’s going on, I take my hat off to you and I am so beyond proud of you. I’ve got you always. Let’s go partner.”

“Also massive thank you to everyone who reached out to send their love to Denys this week, you’ve no idea how much it means to him,” she added.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The Ukrainian government has since revealed the invasion has already cost the lives of 198 civilians, including three children, with 1,115 wounded.

The invasion occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning after Putin announced a “special military operation” in the Donbas area of Ukraine.

The Russian leader also issued a warning to other counties who tried to intervene, saying they “must know that Russia’s answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history.”

President Vladimir Putin threatened “consequences you have never faced in your history” for “anyone who tries to interfere with us.” His speech, intended to justify the invasion of Ukraine, seemed to come close to threatening nuclear war. https://t.co/98DJWNFYOo pic.twitter.com/AEUXpmJ2Uy — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

A number of world leaders, including US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, have since condemned Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack of Ukraine, and announced serious sanctions against Russia.

In a televised address on Thursday, Joe Biden said: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences." – President Joe Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/mWe3ZpHotI pic.twitter.com/ZqpGypalyl — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022