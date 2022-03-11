Erica Cody confirms Denys Samson’s return to DWTS this weekend: ‘We’re all behind him’

Erica Cody has confirmed her pro dancing partner Denys Samson will return to Dancing with the Stars this weekend.

The Ukrainian dancer missed last Sunday’s show after testing positive for Covid-19, but has since made a full recovery.

Erica told Goss.ie: “He is back thank the lord! I’m so happy to have him back, I missed him so much last week. He’s back and he’s feeling much better so I’m delighted for him.”

Speaking about the support Denys has received from the Irish public amid Russia’s attacks on his home country, Erica said: “It’s quite overwhelming even as his partner to see the amount of support and love that he’s getting.”

“It’s hard to fathom what he’s going through emotionally being away from home with everything going on. His family and friends are still in Ukraine.”

“The support has just been endless and I just think in times like this, the Irish people really know how to come together and give support when it’s needed. He’s totally besotted and overwhelmed, and so so grateful for all the support.”

“I think the fact that we get to dance together every week is a form of escapism for him,” the singer continued.

“When he had Covid, I was worried about him being at home all the time and being so open to seeing everything that was happening back home. So it’s really great to have him back in studio and we’re all behind him.”

The Dancing with the Stars quarter-final airs this Sunday on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.