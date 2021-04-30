Erica Cody announces major radio gig

The singer is taking over the airwaves

Erica Cody is taking over the airwaves on Today FM this weekend.

The station recently introduced a brand new show called ‘Whose Show is it Anyway’, which will be hosted by a range of surprise guests every Sunday from 12-1pm.

On Sunday, May 2nd, R&B singer-songwriter Erica Cody will take control of the station for one hour to present her very own show.

Whose Show Is It Anyway? It’s the wonderful @EricaCody! 💛📻🎶 Erica will broadcast live to the nation – THIS Sunday (2nd May) at 12 midday! She’ll be playing plenty of new Irish music & treating you to some nostalgic tracks too! LET’S GO! 🇮🇪🎶📻💛 pic.twitter.com/2Lf5PYRAvj — Today FM (@TodayFM) April 30, 2021

Speaking about joining the Today FM line-up this Sunday, Erica said: “I’m delighted to be taking over the airwaves this bank holiday Sunday! You can expect all things nostalgia and Irish music.”

John Caddell, Series Producer and Assistant Programming Director at Today FM added: “‘Whose Show Is It Anyway’ brings a unique opportunity for us to introduce some new voices to a national audience.”

“Each week, we’ll surprise our listeners with fresh and entertaining voices from musicians, comedians, actors and more.We’re so happy to have Erica Cody as this week’s host.”

“Her playlist is something to be very excited about and will be perfect for your bank-holiday Sunday!”

