Eric Roberts shares HUGE life update just months after birth of first child

Eric Roberts has shared a HUGE life update just months after the birth of his first child with wife Niamh.

On the first of January, the pair welcomed their first child together.

Now, Eric has announced a huge life update on Instagram, as he captioned the post: “We are building our family home in Donegal 🏡”

He continued: “It’s taken so much planning and we are so happy to finally be building our home! We just can’t wait to get started now!”

The video included a compilation of the behind-the-scenes of their planning for the build of their first home.

In a voiceover, Eric said: “So, it doesn’t look like a whole lot right now, but this field is where we’re going to be building our family home.”

“People are constantly asking me when I’m moving to Dublin because I’m always there for work, but the fact of the matter is I love Donegal and this is where I want to raise my family.”

“And to be able to say that we’re about to start building our forever home is a dream come true. It’s been a busy few months meeting with architects and trying to finalize plans, especially because Niamh wants two walk in wardrobes and I want to games room.”

“We’re so excited to start this next chapter of our lives. Casa Roberts is on the way,” he concluded the video.

At the start of the year, the pair announced another huge life update, when they welcomed their first child on January 1st.

he new father took to Instagram to share the happy news that they have finally welcomed their child.

He wrote: “Our baby boy was born at 9:06AM 1/1/25…mother and son doing amazing ❤️”

The couple, who tied the knot last summer, shared on Instagram that she was in labour on New Year’s Eve.

In July, Eric announced he was expecting his first child with his wife Niamh.

Eric posted a sweet video of him twirling his pregnant wife, before she showed off their baby scan.

He captioned the post: “I knew all these Dad jokes would come in handy one day ❤️.”

The childhood sweethearts first met in 2006 and had an on-again/off-again relationship while they travelled the world separately.