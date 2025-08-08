Eric Roberts shares hilarious video having ‘morning chats’ with his baby son

Eric Roberts has shared a hilarious but sweet video having “morning chats” with his baby son, Rían.

The 32-year-old shares his son with his wife Niamh and they announced his arrival on New Year’s Day of this year.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the TikTok star shared a video of him strolling along pushing his baby in a stroller saying, “I know what you’re all thinking – it’s 8am, you look wide awake.”

“I’ve beeb up since 4. I’ve a couple of coffees,” he said with a sarcastic laugh.

“I’ve just been having a conversation with my son – all being very one sided – I was just like, ‘If I was you, I would just stay asleep. You don’t have any appointments today. You’ve nothing going on.'”

Rían is then heard cooing from his buggy, to which Eric replied, “Yeah, well it’s like… he’s hitting all his mile stones. He’s sitting up, he’s eating solids.”

“When’s the lay on mile stone? Hmm? When is the sleep in milestone? I’d like that milestone right now.”

In April, Eric shared a massive life update with his wife in an Instagram video, and wrote in the caption: “We are building our family home in Donegal 🏡.”

He continued: “It’s taken so much planning and we are so happy to finally be building our home! We just can’t wait to get started now!”

The video included a compilation of the behind-the-scenes of their planning for the build of their first home.

In a voiceover, Eric said: “So, it doesn’t look like a whole lot right now, but this field is where we’re going to be building our family home.”

“People are constantly asking me when I’m moving to Dublin because I’m always there for work, but the fact of the matter is I love Donegal and this is where I want to raise my family.”

“And to be able to say that we’re about to start building our forever home is a dream come true. It’s been a busy few months meeting with architects and trying to finalise plans, especially because Niamh wants two walk in wardrobes and I want to games room.”

“We’re so excited to start this next chapter of our lives. Casa Roberts is on the way,” he concluded the video.