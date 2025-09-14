Eric Roberts celebrates first official weekend as new Ireland AM presenter

Eric Roberts has celebrated his first official weekend as the new Ireland AM presenter.

The TikToker has been a regular guest host on the show over the past few months, but just last week, it was announced that he would be joining the set full-time.

Known for his hilarious social media presence and viral TikToks, Virgin Media said Eric will bring a fresh twist to the weekend.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the career milestone, Eric shared snaps from set, and wrote: “First official weekend on @irelandamvmtv done ✅ thank you for all the amazing messages all weekend and for tuning in! ❤️”

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about his new job, Eric said: “It is a dream come true. I feel like I’ve been part of the family now for quite a while because I’ve been in doing TikTok slots for so long, but it’s been a dream of mine ever since I knew it was a possibility.”

“When I started creating content online I didn’t know how many doors would open for me and I’ve spent the last couple of years just walking through as many as I could.”

“So to be given the opportunity by Virgin Media to prove myself as an actual proper television presenter is amazing. I’m intending on bringing a new audience, youthful energy, and my own mischief that I’m best known for,” he continued.

When asked if he would move to Dublin for the job, despite being in the middle of building a house in Donegal, the content creator confirmed he will be relocating with his wife, Niamh and their son Rían.

“We put the deposit down on an apartment yesterday, so very very exciting times ahead,” he said. “Niamh and Rían are excited to move down as well, a lot of Niamh’s friends are up here so it just made sense because I film during the week, not just the weekends, and I’ll still be doing all my work online. “So we’re all very excited for this new chapter,” he added.