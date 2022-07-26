Eoghan McDermott opens up about ‘devastating’ 18 months as he confirms split from girlfriend

Eoghan McDermott has spoken out about his split from his longtime girlfriend Aoife Melia.

The former RTÉ 2FM presenter took to his Instagram Stories to address their break-up, after it was revealed this week that Aoife is now dating the heir of the Tayto Crisps empire Charlie Coyle.

He wrote: “The last 18 months have been devastating and life-altering in ways that I haven’t fully processed yet. I met Aoife 15 years ago and think she has been and will remain the most wonderful person I’ve ever known.”

“I’m sorry we didn’t get to see our story have a happy ending and so sorry for the turmoil that upended her life, through no fault of her own. All I can do is thank her for the many wonderful years together and wish her every happiness in her new life.”

“Pretty much every bit of myself I’ve worked on and improved over the years has been on account of wanting to live up to her standards and match her best qualities. She made me kinder, gentler, more patient, less selfish and better in most ways a person could measure.”

“I hope she finds the happiness and peace she so rich deserves. That’s all. Take care everyone. Look after yourselves,” Eoghan added.

Although news of Eoghan and Aoife’s split only broke this week, sources tell Goss.ie that the couple actually split over a year.

The news comes after Eoghan finally responded to viral allegations against him, that surfaced on social media last year.

Taking to Twitter in March, he wrote: “A few months ago, false allegations were made about me. Despite not being investigated or verified, these allegations were spread widely, the effects of which I am still processing. I hope the below can close this chapter.”

He then shared a letter from a solicitor that acknowledged the “false allegations” made against him, and said their client “sincerely regrets publishing the inaccuracies” online.

The letter reads: “Our client also accepts that it was wrong for her to retweet and tweet unfounded allegations of sexual assault by third parties. Our client also accepts that it was entirely false to allege that your client engaged in illegal drug use in a work-related video.”

The letter also states: “Our client regrets her actions and acknowledges that her actions have caused, and continue to cause, detriment and destress to your client and those close to him.”

Eoghan added: “At the request of and with consideration for the other party to this dispute, I will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

The 38-year-old has been absent from the spotlight since last February, when he suddenly disappeared from the 2fm Breakfast show – which he hosted with Doireann Garrihy.

Two weeks later, RTÉ confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning to the show.

At the time, the broadcaster said: “RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly.”

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.”

Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan have since replaced Eoghan on 2fm Breakfast with Doireann.