End of an era as Penneys won’t be selling Late Late Toy Show pyjamas this year

Penneys won’t be selling Late Late Toy Show pyjamas this year, as its commercial partnership with RTÉ has been “paused”.

The news was confirmed following an RTÉ Investigates programme delving into the sourcing of some of the retail chain’s cotton.

The commercial partnership between RTÉ and Penneys has run for a decade, during which the retail brand has donated more than €650,000 to children’s hospital charities and the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal.

Just last year, it paid €100,000 to the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, and a further €20,000 to Children’s Health Foundation.

In a statement, RTÉ said that while the Late Late Toy Show had previously partnered with Penneys, the commercial partnership would “not go ahead this year for a number of reasons.”

The statement was provided to RTÉ Investigates after its investigation, which was broadcast on Wednesday night, detailed how Bangladeshi factories that supplied major Irish retailers were also sourcing cotton from two Chinese suppliers that had taken in Uyghur workers under a state-backed forced labour programme.

Meanwhile, Penneys said the partnership was “paused” because the “Penneys ordering deadline for the Late Late Toy Show pyjamas coincided with the initial conversations with RTÉ Investigates.”

“There is no suggestion of any link between the [Toy Show] range and the questions raised in the programme,” Penneys told RTÉ Investigates.

The retailer added that it was “very proud” of the ten years of the partnership, and that it “looked forward to revisiting the partnership next year.”

The Late Late Toy Show will air on Friday, December 5th, this year, and will be hosted by Patrick Kielty.