Eddie Irvine sells luxury home where Matt Damon lived during lockdown

The multi-million euro mansion housed the Hollywood actor and his family last year

Eddie Irvine has sold his luxury home in Dalkey, where Matt Damon lived during the first coronavirus lockdown.

According to Independent.ie, the property went for €3.5m in an off-market sale on April 15.

The multi-million euro mansion has been put up for sale a number of times over the past 18 years, but hasn’t sold until now.

The new owner will have a number of famous neighbours in the area, including Bono and Van Morrison.

As we previously mentioned, the house was occupied by Matt Damon for months last year, after filming on his upcoming movie The Last Duel was shut down in March.

Matt, his wife Luciana Barroso, and three of their children Isabella, Gia and Stella stayed at Eddie’s home – which cost between €1,000 – €1,200 a night to rent.

The home features luxurious amenities including an outdoor swimming pool, an indoor plunge pool, sauna, jacuzzi, as well as stunning views of Killiney Bay.

Eddie’s lavish Dalkey mansion was originally put on the market in 2003, priced at a hefty €6.5 million.

The 55-year-old retired from Formula One racing in 2002 – and has since built up a property empire worth a whopping €140 million.