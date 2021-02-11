Ed Sheeran ‘teams up with Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid’ to launch new business

The musicians have been close friends for years

Ed Sheeran is reportedly teaming up with Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid to launch a new business.

The musicians have penned numerous songs together over the past few years – including tracks for Ed, and other stars like Shawn Mendes and Alicia Keys.

After building up a good working relationship, the duo have allegedly decided to launch their own business under the company name McShaid Limited.

According to The Sun, the business venture was described as “artistic creation” in paperwork filed in December.

A source said: “Ed and Johnny are great friends, but this seems to suggest they are starting to focus their songwriting efforts together as a proper business as well as something they love.”

“They’ve both had massive success independently and as a duo, so it makes sense to put things in place to properly handle that revenue.”

Ed and Johnny have been friends for years, and the British singer actually introduced the Irish rocker to his longterm girlfriend Courteney Cox back in 2013.