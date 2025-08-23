Ed Sheeran reveals he’s a HUGE fan of popular Irish crime drama: ‘I rewatch it once a year’

Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s a huge fan of popular Irish crime drama, Love/Hate.

The confession came during a GOAT Talk chat with Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who starred in the acclaimed drama series in 2013.

The Complex feature sees the Singer ask the BAFTA-award winner if he kept anything from the set to which he laughed, “The cat.”

Barry’s character in the television programme famously shot a cat, gaining him the title of the “Love/Hate cat killer.”

The Saltburn star was surprised to hear the songwriter was a fan of his acting exclaiming, “Wow, that’s insane, I love that, thank you.”

The Shape of You artist said he was forced to invest in the DVD boxset as not all seasons are available to watch back on streaming platforms, which lead to him introducing British rapper Dave to the show.

He stated, “For me it’s above (The) Wire, it’s above (The) Sopranos, I rewatch Love/Hate like once a year.”

Meanwhile, Barry, 32, is set to play the role of the Beatle’s Drummer Ringo Starr in an upcoming biopic project.

The Summerhill native admitted he has found it difficult to master the Liverpool accent for the four-part movie.

“There’s such a way of delivering it. There is just a different tone and pitch to it,” he said.

The films, starring Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn alongside Keoghan, will be released in April 2028.

The pair also discussed relationships, to which the Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee stated, “I can’t give advice because I don’t have a leg to stand on. I’m not the GOAT on that one.

“My relationship advice for myself going forward would be honesty. Why do I say that with a smile on my face like it is bad? I’m being honest.”

Barry was in a highly publicised relationship with pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, but the pair split at the end of last year.

Sabrina and Barry were first linked in December 2023, before going public with their romance at the Met Gala in May 2024.

Months later, it was reported that the couple’s relationship was “on-and-off” before they ultimately split from good in December 2024.

While their split was subject to plenty of speculation, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were simply “at different places in their lives”.