Ed Sheeran admits he called Bono for advice after welcoming his first child

The singer and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child last August

Ed Sheeran admits he called Bono for advice after welcoming his first...

Ed Sheeran has admitted he called Bono for advice after welcoming his first child.

The singer and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a daughter last August – named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran (L.A.S.S).

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 30-year-old revealed he was initially worried about becoming a father, and wondered how he would “navigate it into his career”.

Ed said he reached out to U2 frontman Bono for advice, as he welcomed his first child at 28 during a live tour.

“I got in touch, and we had like a three-hour chat and he is the sweetest guy,” he recalled.

“He was telling me about how he navigated being a father, like where his kids went to school and how they did tours and stuff.”

Ed also shared how fatherhood has changed him for the better, and admitted he gave up boozing while Cherry was pregnant.

“My lifestyle completely shifted,” he said. “Instead of going to bed at 6am, I’m getting up at 6am and well, earlier than that.”

“I used to do everything to excess, like real excess. I would go to a restaurant and be like, ‘Oh, I like the look of that, and that, and I’ll just eat all of that’.

“I loved drinking everything in sight and all the other stuff,” Ed confessed.

“I found when Cherry was six months pregnant, I was like, right at this point, waters might break anytime and I’m just going to stop excess and just be available and be the husband that I’m meant to be.”

Ed revealed he’s been living “clean and healthy” ever since.

“Like I still have beer, but I won’t have ten pints. I’ll have like three, and I still have burgers, but I won’t have two, I’ll have one,” he explained.