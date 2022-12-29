Eamonn Holmes issues health update – weeks after undergoing spinal surgery

Eamonn Holmes has issued a health update, weeks after he underwent spinal surgery.

The GB News presenter went under the knife to treat chronic pain in his back and legs.

Just weeks later, it was reported that the broadcaster fell down the stairs in his Surrey mansion and had to undergo another operation – this time for a fractured shoulder.

Eamonn has since given an update on his health, telling fans that his latest physio session was “very tiring”.

The TV personality relies on crutches to help him walk.

“Worked hard at my physio this morning,” Eamonn said. “Very tiring but I’ve now sat on my backside for 5 hours and feel bad about doing nothing.”

“Lack of mobility & depending on others stops me doing really simple things.”

“For peace of mind I feel another round of foot exercises coming on.”

Earlier this year, Eamonn’s GB News co-host Isabel Webster confirmed that the 62-year-old wouldn’t make his return to TV until the New Year.

She told fans: “It’s been a tough few weeks for my lovely friend and co-presenter.”

“I can’t wait to have him back, fighting fit, in the New Year.”