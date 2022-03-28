DWTS winner Nina Carberry responds to those who say Jordan Conroy was ‘robbed’ in final

Nina Carberry has responded to those who say Jordan Conroy was robbed in the Dancing with the Stars final.

The 37-year-old was up against the rugby star in Sunday night’s final, as well as singer Erica Cody and Paralympian Ellen Keane.

The jockey and her pro dancing partner Pasquale De La Rocca won the competition after receiving the most public votes, taking home the Glitterball Trophy.

Although Nina was hotly tipped to win the show from week one, some viewers believed Jordan was “robbed”.

Speaking to RSVP Live after the final, Nina said: “All of the dancers were brilliant, it was probably the most competitive final on Dancing with the Stars of all time… Unfortunately, there was only one winner and I was delighted to be part of the show.”

“For Jordan, it is hard that there was only one winner, but we all danced great. And I don’t think anyone will have any regrets.”