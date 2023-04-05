DWTS winner Carl Mullan reveals he’s taking a break from RTÉ 2FM Breakfast

Carl Mullan has revealed he’s taking a break from The RTÉ 2FM Breakfast Show.

The dad-of-one was crowned the champion of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars last month alongside his pro partner Emily Barker.

Speaking to RSVP magazine, the social media star said: “My wife Ais and I went away last weekend. She deserves a break because she’s been holding down the fort.”

“We are going to go away as a family with baby Daibhí at the end of the month. We need to get away and chill out,” Carl continued.

Speaking about training for Dancing with the Stars as well as juggling his personal life, the 33-year-old admitted: “It was tough going and we were absolutely exhausted by the end of it. My family had to really row in behind me as well, whether it was minding Daibhí or sorting out this, that or the other.”

“They were doing things that I normally would, but I just couldn’t. I really loved the whole experience but I think everyone agreed that we were ready for it to finish because it was exhausting.”

“It was relentless in a lot of ways because you have to put every bit of yourself into it.”

Carl continued: “With the breakfast show, yes it was tiring, but it was also a privilege to do a job you love while being on one of the biggest TV shows in the country.”

“It was never lost on me, even the days where I was feeling sorry for myself and tired. I would say to myself, ‘Catch yourself on’.”

The dad-of-one previously hit back at claims that hosting 2FM Breakfast “advantaged him” on Dancing with the Stars.

The 33-year-old said: “I don’t know if it gives you an advantage. If it gave you an advantage, you wouldn’t be doing 10 hours of rehearsals every single day.”

“I didn’t go into this thinking about winning, or being on the top of the leaderboard,” Carl continued.

“I just wanted to go out and give the best performance possible because you don’t want to go on TV and make a show of yourself…”

“We could not have put more work into this, we have worked so hard. That’s what I’m proudest of.”