DWTS Ireland: Another celeb has been sent home after the first dance-off of the season

Stephanie Roche has been voted off RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The football star faced influencer Suzanne Jackson in Sunday night’s dance-off, and the judges voted to save Suzanne.

After being sent home from the competition, Stephanie thanked her “unbelievable” pro dancer partner Ervinas Merfeldas for his support.

Panti Bliss, Brooke Scullion, Carl Mullan, Kevin McGahern, Suzanne Jackson, Shane Byrne and Damian McGinty remain in the competition.

Dancing with the Stars continues next Sunday, February 26 on RTÉ One at 6:30pm.