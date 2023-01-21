DWTS contestant Leah O’Rourke addresses the ‘Strictly curse’

Leah O’Rourke has insisted she’s not worried about the “Strictly curse” during her stint on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The actress, who is best known for her role as Jenny Joyce in Derry Girls, is partnered with pro dancer John Nolan.

Although she is notoriously private about her personal life, the 34-year-old confirmed she was in a relationship back in September 2020.

Speaking to RSVP magazine, Leah addressed the infamous “Strictly curse”, and whether anyone has teased her about it yet.

“Nobody has,” she admitted. “[My boyfriend’s] family are so supportive and I pre warn him of everything coming up on the VTs.”

“Last week you might have seen me punching John in the privates, but I sat my boyfriend down and I tell him everything coming up, I was like look this happens, it’s a mushy dance, there’s a kiss, there’s a flowers, so he knows and he’s fine.”

“He’s coming to the show on Sunday and he can’t wait to meet John, he thinks John is a legend and he really can’t wait to meet him.”

Leah jokingly added: “And no, the Strictly curse – definitely no. My mum said with my dance moves there would be no chance of a pro dancer coming near me!”

Besides her iconic role in Derry Girls, the 34-year-old has also appeared in several short films including Wasted, Anna and Normality, and played Siobhán in the award-winning film Half Brothers.

The actress also auditioned for the role of Marianne in the critically acclaimed drama series Normal People, but unfortunately lost out on the part to Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Dancing with the Stars continues tomorrow night at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.