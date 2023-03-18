DWTS contestant Carl Mullan opens up about struggle with ‘imposter syndrome’

Dancing with the Stars contestant Carl Mullan has opened up about his struggle with “imposter syndrome”.

The dad-of-one is one of the final four competing for the coveted glitterball trophy on Sunday night.

Carl, who is partnered with pro dancer Emily Barker, said: “What I have struggled with, and this show made me realise this, is imposter syndrome. Every week it’s been a battle.”

“Emily has been every week having to pick me up and be like, ‘I’m telling you you’re good enough to be here, you’re good enough to do this dance,'” Carl continued.

“There’s this voice in your head saying, you’re not good enough, you’re going to make a show of yourself. Every single week I’ve struggled with that on this show and it’s gotten better as I’ve gone.”

“That’s how I’ve grown through this, I’ve learned to silence that voice in my head a little bit.”

Carl and Emily will perform their Paso Doble to Beautiful Day by U2 on Sunday night.

They will also perform their Showdance to Celestial by Ed Sheeran.

Dancing with the Stars continues on Sunday night at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.