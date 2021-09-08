DWTS boss recalls shock moment he found out longtime staff member was Nicky Byrne’s brother

He kept it quiet for years

DWTS boss recalls shock moment he found out longtime staff member was...

Larry Bass of ShinAwiL Productions, which produces RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars, has recalled the shock moment he found out a longtime staff member was Nicky Byrne’s brother.

TV producer Adam McGarry Byrne, who is the younger brother of the Westlife star, has worked with the production company since 2013.

However, bosses didn’t realise he was related to Nicky until he was hired to host Dancing With The Stars in 2017.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Larry said: “Adam does his own thing and never mentioned Nicky.”

“He is a superb, creative guy, we only found out by accident that Nicky was his brother later on.”

Recalling the moment they realised Adam and Nicky were brothers, he said: “We were like, ‘What? You never said’. But why would he?”

“Adam and Nicky are great pals but keep a distance between their personal and professional worlds.”

After being promoted to ShinAwiL’s non-scripted development team, Adam helped develop Nicky’s new entertainment show for RTÉ.

The Westlife star is set to host Last Singer Standing, a karaoke-themed gameshow, which will air on RTÉ One later this year.

