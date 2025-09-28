DWTS boss promises ‘freshening up’ of show and reveals update on new judge following SHOCK departure

Dancing With The Stars boss Larry Bass has promised to give the series a “freshening up” and revealed an update on new presenter plans following Loraine Barry’s shock departure.

Following Loraine’s shock departure, Larry Bass has admitted the 60-year-old’s leaving could mean more changes to the judging panel.

Currently, the judges feature Brian Redmond, Arthur Gourounlian and Karen Byrne, who joined the panel last year.

Speaking to The Irish Sun on Sunday, Larry confessed: “We were looking at freshening things up last year and we brought Karen in.”

“Our plan was not to change the panel this season. But now with Loraine gone, we have to look at that and see how it all works.”

He added: “Do we go with just three judges or do we bring in someone else new onto the panel? These are the conversations we are having at the moment. Thankfully, it’s still September and we’re not on air next week.”

The sole judge remaining on the DWTS panel since the first season in January 2017 is Brian Redmond, who has teased that he would return for the ninth season in the New Year.

The 48-year-old told The Irish Sun on Sunday: “Am I coming back? We will know about that in time.”

“But if there was an announcement about me not coming back, I’d say they would have put that announcement out at the same time (as Loraine’s announcement).”

Another announcement that is to be expected is who will stand in to replace co-presenter Doireann Garrihy, as she gets ready to welcome her first child.

Former X Factor host and star of This Morning, Dermot O’Leary, had reportedly been “in talks” to co-host the ninth series alongside Jennifer Zamparelli.

However, Larry has shut down these rumours, saying: “We are not bringing somebody in from the UK. But I’m not saying who it is until we have the ink on the contract.”

“I have been bitten before. I remember going to the press launch of a show and we got word en route in the car that the person supposed to be presenting our show wasn’t doing it. So now I wait until contracts are signed.”