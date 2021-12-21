Dublin’s New Year’s Eve festival cancelled due to new Covid-19 restrictions

Dublin’s New Year’s Eve festival has been cancelled due to new Covid-19 restrictions.

Six events were planned across the city to ring in the new year, including a sold-out countdown concert at Dublin Castle with Picture This, Lyra and Ryan Sheridan.

Hudson Taylor, Róisín O and Fia Moon were also due to perform a New Year’s Eve matinée at Dublin Castle, while Gavin James was set to take to the stage on January 1, 2022.

Announcing the cancellations, Fáilte Ireland tweeted: “Following the Government’s announcement of new public health measures, @Failte_Ireland, with @DubCityCouncil and their event partners, has taken the decision to cancel @NYFDublin.”

“Ticketholders will be contacted directly over the coming days and will receive a full refund,” they added.

Picture This tweeted: “Disappointed to say that the New Year’s Eve concert at Dublin Castle has been cancelled due to the Government’s latest restrictions. yet another blow. but sending love to you all <3.”

Sharing Fáilte Ireland’s tweet to her Instagram Story, singer Lyra wrote: “I am so gutted! Sorry to let you all down and I hope we can all be together again soon.”

