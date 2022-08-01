Dublin GAA stars Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy welcome their first child together

Dublin GAA stars Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy have welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who got engaged last December, shared the happy news via Instagram on Sunday.

Dean shared a snap of him and Niamh holding their newborn daughter in hospital, and revealed her unique name.

The 32-year-old wrote: “Sadie Rose Rock 😍 I’m in awe of you Niamh McEvoy. You are an Incredible woman. What a magical feeling ❤️ Sadie has me wrapped around her little finger already ☺️”

Presenter Dáithí Ó Sé commented on the post: “Comhghairdeas 👏👏👏👏”, while sports presenter Jacqui Hurley wrote: “Amazing! Huge congrats guys! ❤️”

It comes just seven months after Dean proposed to Niamh at the 5-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin.