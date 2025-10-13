Dublin GAA legend and wife celebrate ‘big day’ at baby daughter’s Christening

Dublin GAA legend Paddy Andrew and his wife Doireann celebrated their daughter’s “big day” at their baby daughter’s Christening over the weekend.

After the arrival of their son Hugo in 2023, the baby girl, whom they named Eden, was born on April 25.

Sharing sweet snaps from over the weekend, the proud parents posed inside and outside the church.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Andrews (@doireann_g)

Doireann captioned the sweet post: “Eden’s big day 🤍🕊️💫” as followers shared their love in the comments.

One wrote: “So beautiful. Adore her bonnet x,” as Suzanne Jackson wrote: “Absolutely beautiful 😍”

Doireann and Paddy more pictures from the big day, including one of a soft play area they rented out for the kids, as well as a cute flower sign they fashioned for Eden’s day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Andrews (@doireann_g)

The sign read: “Welcome to the Christening of Eden Andrews,” as Doireann captioned the post: “A few little details from Eden’s special day 🌸💐🩷”

Other sweet details included a gorgeous personalised candle for Eden, as well as gorgeous cookies that read: “Thank you for celebrating with us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Andrews (@doireann_g)

Doireann previously shared the sweet reason behind picking Eden as their little girl’s name.

She wrote on social media: “Eden – definition: a state of great delight, happiness, or contentment; bliss, unspoiled natural beauty.”

After 12 years of playing inter-county football and winning seven All-Ireland titles, Paddy Andrews announced his retirement in 2021.