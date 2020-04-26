Dublin director makes short film about life in isolation

The movie portrays the reality of going through isolation in Ireland

A Dublin director has made a short film portraying the true realities of living in isolation in Ireland.

Gerard Walsh has released ‘Together Apart’ which stars his real-life wife-to-be and his little girl.

The film follows a mom and daughter in lockdown, going through the same worries and anxieties we are all feeling.

Sharing the film on Facebook he wrote: “This is a Short about isolation, film shot in isolation…

“I shot this film with my fiancé and little girl during lockdown to try to give some people some sort of hope for an end to all of this.

“I know there are people struggling with mental health issues and the isolation might not be helping, this is why I created the film, to show they are not alone and that we can all make it through this if we stay indoors and keep safe.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we announce our ‘Goss Gives Back’ fundraiser.

Plus Ali and Kendra chat about Matt Damon’s Irish protection, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest legal battle, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompon’s relationship, are they back on?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: