Dublin-based Penneys announces extended opening hours for full reopening next week

Penneys in Dundrum Town Centre has announced extended opening hours ahead of its’ full reopening next week.

From May 17, non-essential retail stores will reopen their doors fully for the first time since December.

Dundrum Town Centre’s director Don Nugent has confirmed that the popular retailer will open from 8am until 10pm all next week to facilitate the high demand, and allow shoppers more time in the store.

Speaking to Dublin Live about the shopping center’s reopening, he said: “It’s important to note that the safety measures we previously put in place are absolutely still in place. There are hand sanitisers at every entry point, the ‘keep left’ strategy is still in place.”

“Our very highest cleaning standards have been maintained throughout the partial lockdown but they’ve been stepped up again now.”

“We’ve managed to maintain our cleaning standards in an environment where people are behaving very well and are compliant fully with the regulations, which is very important for us and for the staff because we have a duty to protect them as well.”

Penneys stores across the country reopened for shopping by appointment on May 10, ahead of full reopening next Monday.