Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Dr Clare Kambamettu reveals how the Rose of Tralee led to her meeting fiancé Ryan Tubridy

Ryan Tubridy and Dr Clare Kambamettu | Instagram
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Dr Clare Kambamettu has revealed how the Rose of Tralee eventually led to her meeting her fiancé Ryan Tubridy.

The couple, who got engaged earlier this year, struck up a romance after she appeared on his former RTÉ Radio 1 show for an interview in March 2023.

The clinical psychologist won the Rose of Tralee back in 2010 as the London Rose, as she was living there at the time, and returned to the contest this year as chair of the judging panel.

Ryan Tubridy and Dr Clare Kambamettu | Instagram

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Clare explained how the Rose of Tralee “changed things externally” for her, and how it led to her meeting her future husband.

“An example of that is that I had radon testing done in my home a couple of years after the Rose of Tralee, nothing to do with it, but the radon levels were very high and the environmental protection agency at the time sent somebody to come down and do an interview with me on camera because I was a Rose of Tralee and they thought I’d be able to advocate for radon testing,” she said.

“The guy who came to do the interview happened to be somebody who worked with a production company called Earth Horizons, who made a TV series called Eco Eye.”

Ryan Tubridy, Dr Clare Kambamettu

“A few years later, I get a call out of the blue and I’m asked if I’d be interested in coming up and having a chat about presenting the show, so those kind of stream of events are things that happened, like a butterfly effect,” she explained.

“Then a further butterfly effect of that was Eco Eye came to an end, and I went on Ryan’s radio show to talk about Eco Eye coming to an end, and that’s how we met.

“So, there’s this butterfly effect throughout life.”

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL