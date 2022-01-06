Dr Ciara Kelly defends Operation Transformation amid backlash

Dr Ciara Kelly has defended Operation Transformation, amid backlash surrounding the show.

The series follows five participants as they try to lose weight and get fit with the expert help of a dietician, fitness instructor and psychologist.

The programme was met with mixed reviews when it returned to RTÉ One on Wednesday night, as viewers have suggested it promotes an unhealthy diet culture.

Bodywhys, the eating disorder association of Ireland, has also raised concerns over the show.

In a statement shared on social media this week, the organisation claimed the series is “triggering” for those who suffer with disordered eating.

We are aware of concerns regarding Operation Transformation, this is our statement.

Responding to the backlash, Dr Ciara Kelly, who was a medical expert on the show for five years, said: “From working on it, overall, I think it was a huge positive.”

“That’s not to dismiss the concerns of people who might be upset by any talk of weight loss if you have an eating disorder, and those things can be triggering – and I would suggest it’s not the show for you.”

“But the vast majority of people who engaged with the show, the communities that got out active, walking – we turned on the lights on GAA pitches so people would have somewhere to go at night to exercise,” she continued.

“Supermarkets came onboard in terms of highlighting healthy options – get the fruit and veg into you.”

“So I think you have to acknowledge the benefits that that show does too. And I know there’s something of a fashion online to attack things… but I do believe that it’s well-motivated.”

“And as somebody who has worked on it, I do believe the absolute bonafides of the experts – that they are trying to help people.”