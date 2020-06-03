Donal Skehan’s wife Sofie shares heartfelt post to mark his birthday

Donal Skehan’s wife Sofie has shared a heartfelt post to mark his birthday.

The TV chef is celebrating his 34th birthday with his wife and their children Noah and Oliver today.

Taking to Instagram, Sofie posted a touching tribute to her husband, alongside photos of Donal with their two children.

“Happy Birthday my love ❤️,” she started the post.

“Breakfast in bed used to be a treat on birthday morning, now we have to eat it before the kids knock it over 😂 but I wouldn’t have it any other way with anyone else.”

“This last year has by far been the most chaotic yet and now celebrating our first lockdown birthday in the family it can hopefully only go up from here.”

“We love you pappa, you are incredible and sending extra superpowers now as you’re trying to work from home with Noah driving his car into your feet every few minutes 🙈.”

“With everything going on around the world today I’m grateful we are home and healthy. We will celebrate with family and friends as soon as possible I promise ❤️🥳❤️,” she added.

Friends and fans then wished Donal a happy birthday in the comment section.

“Happy birthday, Donal! Enjoy your lovely family. Sláinte 🥂🍾🍹🍸,” one follower wrote.

“Happy birthday! You’ve all done so well !” another penned.

