Donal Skehan shares sweet family snap as he opens up about struggling ‘in these strange times’

Donal Skehan has shared a sweet family snap, as he opened up about struggling “in these strange times”.

The 33-year-old took a break from social media after he moved home from LA last month, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Donal updated his followers and admitted he’s “taking it day by day” since he’s been back in Ireland, alongside a photo of his wife Sofie and their children Noah and Oliver.

“Hello there! Coming up for air after a month home in Ireland- lately it’s been feeling a bit like one step forward, two steps back, one step forward, 3-legged race back, as we get adjusted in these weird times!” he started the post.

“Taking it day by day- How’s everyone holding up?”

The father-of-two explained that he managed to put together a trampoline – even though the instructions were in a different language.

“Today my little win was putting together a trampoline that conveniently only came with a Polish instruction booklet (I don’t speak Polish), it involved a lot of swearing and an audience of a crying 6-month-old and a hyper 2-year-old,” he penned.

Last month, Donal defended himself after he received some comments on social media about going for walks during the isolation period.

His family were told to self-isolate for two weeks after returning from the US.

However, they were still seen going out for walks during the day.

